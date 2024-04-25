Best NBA Player Prop for Nikola Jokic in Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3
At this point, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have a borderline psychological advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers.
After winning 10 straight games, and six straight playoff games over the Lakers, the Nuggets now head into game three with an unmatched confidence.
And despite any potential worries about traveling to Los Angeles, money should be placed on the Nuggets to continue their dominant streak until otherwise noted. For the player prop market, Nikola Jokic OVER 50.5 PRA's is the play of the day.
Best Player Prop for Nikola Jokic in Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3
- Nikola Jokic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Nikola Jokic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
50.5 PRA's is a huge number for just about any player in the NBA outside of Jokic — and even regarding Jokic it is a number that he does not hit all of the time — so it is understandable to be scared away.
But Jokic has shown that he can produce against the Lakers as he has hit 50.5 PRA's in seven of their last nine matchups logging 69, 52, 38, 57, 53, 46, 52, 51 and 57 PRA's during that stretch.
In the last 13 games against the Lakers, Jokic is averaging 16.4 potential assists, 22.1 rebound chances and is shooting 56/37/85 splits so the opportunity is surely there for him to hit at least 51 PRA's.
Jokic has simply been "Mr. Do It All" for the Nuggets and I think the two-time MVP will look to nip this series in the bud tonight to go up 3-0.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.