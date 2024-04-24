Best NBA Player Prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder showed that youth and inexperience did not equate to playoff dissapointment as they pulled out a two-point victory in Game 1.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points on 11-for-24 shooting from the field in 39 minutes of play. But for tonight's player prop, I am looking at an under on points + rebounds for the potential MVP.
Best Prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 35.5 Points and Rebounds
It has been rumored that since the All-Star break the NBA has put an emphasis on making sure the refs do not call certain fouls.
In an effort to help the defense, the referees have slowed down calling fouls, which is a considerable part of SGA's game, ranking second in free throw attempts.
In the last 20 games his free throws are down and his scoring is sitting at 26.8 points per game (the scoring is at 24.1 PPG in his last 10 games). That also includes a 28% three-point shooting mark which is lower than his season average of 36%. His shot attempts from the field and from three are still the same which means his aggressiveness is still there, but the scoring is not the same, which is why I like his under tonight.
In Game 1 he went under this line (35.5) logging 34 PR's (28 points) and in the last 11 games he has gone under 10 times. During that stretch he is averaging 28.6 PR's per game and I think that will continue, especially going against a formidable Pelicans defense.
The Pelicans rank in the top 10 in in points and rebounds allowed and they also give up the least amount of rebounds to the point guard position. Further, the slowed down pace of the postseason will help limit opportunities.
The bottom line is that for whatever reason Gilgeous-Alexander has not been able to score the ball at the pace he did for most of the season and the Pelicans defense should be able to keep him under this line in Game 2.
