Best NBA Player Prop for Wizards vs. Pelicans (Bet on Marvin Bagley)
There's not much to cheer about for the Wizards, but this Marvin Bagley prop is worthwhile on Wednesday
This year’s Washington Wizards are one of the worst NBA rosters in the NBA, but they still have a few talented players worth betting on at times.
One of those players to look at is Marvin Bagley. He has had a ton of impactful moments since his move from Detroit. While both teams have been terrible all season, Bagley is relishing the opportunity to get some extra minutes. He is a player you can trust on Wednesday in the player prop market.
How should you back the former No. 2 overall pick against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight? Here is my favorite NBA player prop bet:
Best NBA Player Prop For Wizards vs. Pelicans
Marvin Bagley OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds
Since coming over from the Detroit Pistons Marvin Bagley has been a strong cog in the Wizards' interior. He has been an even more critical piece since the departure of fellow center Daniel Gafford who was traded to Dallas at the trade deadline. The Wizards frontcourt is now razor thin. After Bagley it's Richaun Holmes, Eugene Omoruyi and Anthony Gill, not a lot of talent in the Nation's Capital.
The lack of depth has forced interim coach Brian Keefe to rely more heavily on Bagley at times, which is good for our prop.
Bagley has been using his athleticism and hustle to put up points and rebounds in bunches prior to suffering a minor back injury. As a sad Wizards fan I have watched nearly every game he has played since making the move from the Pistons. For many of those games he came off the bench and brought a spark by outworking everyone. He was significantly more useful than Gafford looked when given a chance.
In 10 games with the Wizards, Bagley has averaged 21.9 points and rebounds. In four games without Gafford, he has gone over 21.5 points and rebounds three times, including last game where he had 25 against the Mavericks.
Bagley looked great in his second game back from injury on Monday shooting 60% from the field. I think we see similar efficiency numbers tonight against a Pelicans team that allows 22.4 points per game to opposing centers. The line currently being New Orleans -12.5 means there is a high likelihood for a blow out, which could lead to Pelicans' starting center Jonas Valančiūnas sitting early.
With the Wizards in rebuild mode and Bagley one of the more interesting pieces for the future I don't worry about him being benched for extended periods of time. We expect Bagley to continue to dominate and cover this over comfortably.
Another way to attack this, if you want to get a bit riskier, is to look to a double double. He has only had a double double in 4 of his 10 games with the Wizards, but one was last game. However, I'll go for the median outcome of OVER his points and rebounds prop.
PICK: OVER 21.5 Points + Rebounds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.