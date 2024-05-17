Best NBA Player Prop for Jalen Brunson in Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are one win away from their first eastern conference finals appearance since 2000.
Coming off of a 44 point, four assist performance in Game 5, Brunson will look to cement himself into Knicks playoff legend status. What will that mean for his player prop market tonight?
It means I like the over on a plethora of offensive props for Brunson but I will have to lean the most toward the over on 33.5 points.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 33.5 Points
Brunson has been amazing in this postseason averaging 33.9 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field. After his performance in Game 5, he has the most 40-point games (5) in a single postseason since LeBron James had eight 40-point games back in his historic 2018 playoff run.
That is elite company and shows his potential to go off in any game.
Another reason why I like this prop for Brunson is that he has been elite in both closeout games and elimination games. Specifically if we look at his time in the postseason since his breakout run with the Mavericks in 2022, he has risen to the occasion.
In closeout games he has games of 24, 24, 23, 40 and 41 points. In elimination games with the Knicks — tonight may not be an elimination game but the stakes are similar considering this is still a Game 6 — he is averaging 39.5 points with games of 39 and 41 points.
The line initially opened up at 34.5 and is sitting around 33.5 on most books. You can take 34.5 points for plus-money value if you so choose. Also, one last note: Brunson is averaging 9.9 fourth-quarter points in the postseason. If this game is close, Brunson will without a doubt lead the charge to close out the series
