Best NBA Player Prop for Jaylen Brown in Pacers vs. Celtics Game 1
The Boston Celtics will match up with the Indiana Pacers tonight for the first game of a best of seven series to determine who punches a ticket to the NBA Finals.
For the Celtics, they were expected to be here after representing the conference in 2022 and coming just one win away from making the Finals last season. The Pacers on the other hand are the Cinderella of this season.
They had an impressive run in the In-Season Tournament but it was the acquisition of Pascal Siakam that put the league on notice that they were in win-now mode.
For the player prop market tonight, lean towards the over on Jaylen Brown's point total.
Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 Points (-130)
Brown can be inconsistent at times and that does make him a regular on bettors no-bet list. But with his point total set at 24.5 points for tonight, there is upside with this prop.
In six of the last seven games against the Pacers, Brown has gone over 24.5 points and that includes the last four matchups. During that stretch he is averaging 28.4 points per game and in the last four games he logged 30, 31, 40 and 25 points.
It is also worth mentioning that the last game against Indiana where Brown put up 25 points, Siakam was on the Pacers so it is not like the Celtics and Brown have not played this current Pacers team.
Also, Brown's history in Game 1's is promising.
For his career, Brown has played in 19 Game 1's and that level of experience certainly matters when you get this deep into the playoffs. And if you take a look at his Game 1 stats this season and last season, he has gone over 24.5 points in two out of five games.
Now, that may not seem like much but in one of the games he went under he shot 80% (8-of-10) from the field so you would hope he would continue shooting if that happened again. And in another game when he went under he shot 1-for-6 from 3-point range. If the Celtics don't blow the Pacers out and Brown continues to stay aggressive, I don't see why he can't hit at least 25 points tonight.
