Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in NBA Finals Game 3

Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 3
The NBA Finals continue on as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks head to Texas. Boston is in the driver’s seat with a 2-0 series lead and have achieved the halfway point to hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. As Kobe Bryant once famously said, “the job’s not finished.”
It’s going to be on Jayson Tatum to continue carrying his part of the workload for this Boston team to win the city another championship.
While his points have not been there throughout these opening games of the series, he’s contributed significantly in other areas to help power this Celtics team. Let’s focus on his rebounding prop tonight.
- Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Jayson Tatum has the frontrunner for Finals MVP entering this series with Dallas. He still is at this point, but other role players in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have certainly stood out across the opening two games as well. There is one area where Tatum has been consistently hitting his marks in and that’s on rebounds.
Wednesday’s prop for Game 3 is listed at 9.5. Tatum has hit this over in Game 1, but just missed with nine boards in Game 2. Overall in eight of the last 11 Celtics games, he has eclipsed the over.
It has been a successful prop to back in these playoffs. Tatum has been averaging 10.3 rebounds as a whole this postseason and doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Tatum just tallied 45 minutes in Game 2 as well so he’s going to receive plenty of time to chase after the rebounds.
I’m feeling very confident that he will bounce right back and even on the road, Tatum has been grabbing those boards left and right all playoffs long.
With his shooting just a tick off to this point, he realizes that his contributions are necessary and is making that up with the battles on the glass. I’m trusting the numbers here and his overall presence inside to reach up and grab as many boards as he can.
Back the over in this spot as the Celtics seek a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Pick: Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds
