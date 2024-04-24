Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in Heat vs. Celtics Game 2
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won Game 1 over the Miami Heat in resounding fashion by a score of 114-94. With Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler still out due to injury, it will most likely be more of the same for the Celtics.
For tonight's player prop, I am looking at a plus-money play for Tatum as he continues his double-double trend against the Heat in the playoffs.
Jayson Tatum Double-Double
For the 2023-24 season, Tatum only logged a double-double 35% of the time (26/75 games). But when you take a look at his last nine games against the Heat in the postseason, that number rises to 89% (8 games). During that stretch, he is averaging 25 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
In the 21 career games he has played against the Heat in the playoffs, he is averaging 25.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. So, it is safe to say he is having success statistically against them and that the added playoff production has vaulted him into being a consistent double-double threat. During the last 15 postseason games against the Heat, he is also averaging 9.9 potential assists and 14.2 rebound chances per game on 39.7 minutes per game, so the opportunity is there for him.
Let's not forget, that the Heat are also without Butler — who would usually defend Tatum periodically throughout the game — and Rozier who has been an important addition for them, so their chances in this series are much lower than usual. And we saw that in Game 1 when Tatum went for a triple-double (23/10/10) in a big Celtics win.
Look for more of the same tonight for Tatum as he attempts to defend homecourt before going to Miami for Game 3.
