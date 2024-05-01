Best NBA Player Prop for Jayson Tatum in Heat vs. Celtics Game 5
Breaking down the best prop bet for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs.
The Boston Celtics are one win away from moving on to the second round and getting revenge on the Miami Heat who have been their playoff foe in recent years.
Led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference.
But tonight, and potentially future games, will offer a unique challenge as they are going to be without Porzingis due to a right soleus strain.
For the best player prop available tonight, look for the UNDER on Tatum's points and rebounds despite Porzingis being ruled out.
Jayson Tatum UNDER 37.5 Points and Rebounds
Tatum has played well so far in the series averaging 23.3 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game. The point total is lower than his season average of 26.9 points but for the most part his play during the series has reflected that of his play in the regular season.
As far as his points and rebounds prop is concerned, there is a plethora of recent history on the side of the under.
Tatum has gone under 37.5 PR's in 10 straight games and is averaging 30.3 PR's during that stretch. In the last 20 games he has gone under 15 times and he is averaging just 32.9 PR's in that span. Against the Heat, there is a similiar trend as well. In the last 18 games against the Heat, which goes back to 2022, he has gone under this prop in 13 games and that includes the last eight games.
The main factor to consider — and what is driving the line higher than usual — is the injury to Porzingis. Is there a chance that Tatum hits the over in a full game without Porzingis?
Sure, that is possible but when looking at the games Tatum has played without Porzingis on the floor (22) he has gone under 14 times (64%) and that includes the last four games. So, it seems like the injury should not bring his PR's up higher than 37.5.
