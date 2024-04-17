Best NBA Player Prop for Jimmy Butler in Heat vs. Sixers Play-In Game
Breaking down the best player prop for Heat star Jimmy Butler vs. Philadelphia in the play-in tournament.
The Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, have been a giant killer come playoff time over the last four years. This year, similiar to last season, they find themselves in the Play-In Tournament to fight for the right to play more playoff basketball.
Tonight, I am focusing in on a couple under-plays for Jimmy Butler, who has been underwhelming statistically this season.
Best Prop Bets for Jimmy Butler in Heat vs. Sixers Play-In Game
- Jimmy Butler UNDER 29.5 Points and Assists
- Jimmy Butler UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers MADE
Jimmy Butler UNDER 29.5 Points and Assists
Butler has not hit 30 or more PA's in eight of the last 10 games and in 15 of the last 20 games. He has also struggled to hit this line in games against the 76ers.
In the last three games against the 76ers, Butler is averaging 26.5 PA's and went under 29.5 PA's twice, with the only time he went over this line coming from a game where he logged 30 PA's.
Tonight, I like him to go under again, especially since he is facing a Sixer team that is top-10 in both points and assists allowed in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers MADE
For the season Butler has shot 41.4% from 3 but it has only resulted in 1 long-range make per game and that is exactly what I am banking on tonight.
Butler has not made over 1.5 3s in four straight games against the 76ers. Additionally, he has not gone over 1.5 3s in 15 of the last 20 games.
Tonight should be no different for Butler even if he tries to will the Heat to a victory. For the season, he has gone under this prop at a 73% (44/60) clip and the 76ers allow the sixth-fewest 3s in the NBA. Back the under on made-threes for Butler tonight.
