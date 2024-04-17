Best NBA Player Prop for Joel Embiid in Heat vs. Sixers Play-In Game
Breaking down the best prop bets Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
Joel Embiid has returned to the Philadelphia 76ers and it is just in time for postseason play. Tonight, the 76ers face off against a familiar foe in the Miami Heat.
For the player props in this game, I am going to focus on Embiid and I am banking on him returning to his MVP-level form which he had earlier this year.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Props for Joel Embiid in Heat vs. Sixers Play-In Game
- Joel Embiid OVER 30.5 Points
- Joel Embiid OVER 47.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Joel Embiid OVER 30.5 Points
Since returning from injury, Embiid has ramped up his production to the tune of a couple 30-point performances to end the season.
In his last two games, he logged 37 and 32 points on 55% and 43% shooting from the field. For the season, this prop has been very reliable as he is going over 30.5 points 72% of the time.
Although against the Heat, Embiid has not hit this line in the last three matchups. But I think, with the possibility of playing the Knicks instead of the Celtics on the line tonight, Embiid will do everything he can to keep the playoff hopes alive.
Joel Embiid OVER 47.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Over the course of the season, Embiid has gone over 47.5 PRA's in 69% of games. In the final two games of the regular season he logged 56 and 52 PRA's on 35 and 32 minutes.
If he can get anywhere near those kind of minutes tonight I would say that this is an easy cash. And now that the 76ers have their backs against the wall, I'd say Nick Nurse will roll the dice.
Look for Embiid to go over 47.5 PRA's despite the Heat's defensive prowess (third-least points allowed in the NBA).
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Note: Odds are subject to change.