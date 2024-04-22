Best NBA Player Prop for Joel Embiid in Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2
Breaking down the best prop bets for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks.
In the middle of the second quarter in Game 1 on Saturday, Joel Embiid attempted — and made — a self-lob off the backboard. But at what cost?
After the feat, he ended up on the ground as everybody in Madison Square Garden, and presumably back at home, waited with baited-breathe to see if he was okay.
Fortunately, and somewhat miraculously, he ended up playing the next game. So, here we are making a prediction on the best player prop for Joel Embiid in Game 2.
Best Player Prop for Joel Embiid in Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2
Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points
If Saturday's game showed us anything, it is that Embiid is absolutely fearless despite only recently returning from injury and that he is also still capable of playing like the MVP that he is.
In Game 1, Embiid scored 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists. He was also able to get to the line and log 11 made-free throws. He was a force in the paint, and maybe if he doesn't go down in the second quarter, the Sixers might have hung around for a little longer.
Now, it's no fluke that Embiid played well against the Knicks, he has been killing them for the last year or so. In his last five games against them he is averaging 32 points with games of 35, 31, 35, 30, and 29 points. During that stretch he is shooting 50% from the field and is attempting 13.6 free throws per game.
Also, it should be noted that since returning from injury back on April 2, Embiid has gone over 28.5 points in five of the seven games that he has played. So with all of this in the back of my mind, and with the added pressure for the 76ers to not go down 0-2 in the series, I am trusting Embiid to take over tonight.
If you are even more confident than myself, you can take Embiid's points up to 29.5 for plus-value on some sites.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
