Best NBA Player Prop for Kevin Durant in Suns vs. Timberwolves Game 2
Breaking down the best prop bet for Kevin Durant in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Game 1 of this series was a gut-check for the Phoenix Suns. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the second quarter by 11 points and never looked back en route to a 25-point victory.
So, the Suns are now faced with potentially going down 0-2 tonight, which could eventually lead to the future of this team being in jeopardy. Many already believe that the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker experiment isn't working, but losing in the first round would potentially be the nail in the coffin.
Now, if I trust anybody in that trio to do something about it, it is Kevin Durant. We took the over on his points in Game 1 and that did well for us. For tonight, I am going to indirectly take his points by taking the under on his assists prop.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Player Prop for Kevin Durant in Suns vs. Timberwolves Game 2
Kevin Durant UNDER 3.5 Assists
Durant has been asked to do more as of late for the Suns as they fought their way out of the play-in and are now in the opening round of the playoffs. But it hasn't led to more assists for him.
In each of the last five games he has gone under 3.5 assists and is averaging two assists per game during that time. That includes the last two games against the Timberwolves where he got just one assists in each game.
The Timberwolves defense gives up the third fewest assists per game in the NBA and give up the eighth-fewest to opposing small forwards. In general, their scoring defense is also amazing as they allow the fewest points (106.5) in the NBA.
The bottom line is that Durant showed that he can score in Game 1 and the Suns will continue to need that as they wait on everybody else to join the party. And regardless of if his teammates perform, Durant's assists haven't been a part of the package.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.