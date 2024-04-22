Best NBA Player Prop for LeBron James in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
Breaking down the best prop bets for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets.
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 0-1 in the opening series to the Denver Nuggets, whom they have now lost nine straight to.
LeBron James and company just can't seem to get over the hump that is the Nuggets no matter how well they play. In the last 11 games against the Nuggets, James is averaging 25.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
Unfortunately, those numbers have no't produced wins and they have also now lost five straight playoff games to the Nuggets.
And to prevent going down 0-2 in the series, and in hopes of ending the streak, I think James will do everything in his power to keep Year 21 alive.
Best Player Prop for LeBron James in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
LeBron James OVER 33.5 Points and Assists
In hopes of staying afloat in the series, James will put on his Super-Man cape once more and hit the over on his points and assists prop.
Currently set at 33.5, James has already hit this in seven of the last 10 matchups against the Nuggets and that includes four out of the last five playoff games between these two teams. During that stretch he is averaging 34.7 PA's per game and is hovering right around about 15 potential assists per game.
Another thing to mention is how he is going over this line in recent games this year, not just against the Nuggets. In the last 20 games, he has gone over 14 times which inludes seven of the last 10 games, and four of the last five games.
What James is showing us in Year 21 is nothing short of G.O.A.T status. And maybe it is still won't be enough to grab a game off the defending champions tonight, but don't expect him to go down without a fight.
