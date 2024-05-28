Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 4
The Western Conference Final are coming to their conclusion as the Dallas Mavericks have a comfortable 3-0 series lead entering Game 4 on their home court.
Despite the lopsided tally, this has been a very competitive series as Dallas has won all three games by a combined 13 points.
Dallas seeks their first NBA Finals appearance since their 2011 title with head coach Rick Carlisle and the great Dirk Nowitzki. There’s another great player we're going to focus on in Luka Doncic and his best player prop as Dallas looks to close up shop in Game 4.
Best NBA Player Prop for Luka Doncic in Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 4
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points
The Dallas Mavericks are just one win away from an NBA Finals berth. The men behind this incredible run, Kyrie Irving and most importantly Luka Doncic. There is a prop out there that is completely worth siding with, despite Doncic being listed as questionable (again).
Over 30.5 points is simply a spectacular play as the Mavs look to sweep away the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Luka has scored 33-32-33 respectively in the Western Conference Final. He’s a pure scorer who makes high caliber shots and can take over any game. Dallas is at home looking to close this series out which is important.
Doncic has been called upon to deliver in some clutch moments and can do just that. He has the ball so often that his shot volume will power himself close to this 30.5 number. He’s attempted 20+ shots in six of his last eight games.
This should be a no-brainer bet to back Luka more times than not to go over. He ranked first in the NBA in regular season scoring (33.9 points per game), with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists.
He’s a scoring machine that had very impressive credentials to be a 3rd place finisher in the MVP voting. Dallas wants to slam the door shut tonight and be even with the Boston Celtics in rest for the Finals. Back Luka to put on another masterclass once again.
Note: Odds are subject to change.