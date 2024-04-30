Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Josh Hart in Game 5
Josh Hart was held in check in Game 4, but this one stat points towards a strong night for him in Game 5.
Can we cash in on a potential close out game on Tuesday night?
Our target for tonight is going to be Josh Hart, who has been arguably the second-best player for the Knicks all series long as New York looks to close out the Sixers in five games at home. Hart has been contributing across the board as a key rebounder, but also a sharp shooter, how can we cash in tonight?
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 35-28-0 (+11.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
Josh Hart 3+ 3s (+250)
Hart’s base 3-pointers price is a little higher than I would like, so we’re going to go a bit higher for our play with him for a bigger payout.
Hart hit this line each of the first three games of the series, but he came back to Earth in Game 4 as he shot 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. Despite that, I think that he’ll see more opportunities again in Game 5 as the Sixers adjust against Jalen Brunson, who scored 47 points in Game 4.
In addition to scoring the Knicks franchise record on Sunday, Brunson posted a usage rate of 40.1 percent. Philly’s game plan was that they were willing to let Brunson beat them more than anyone else, and that’s exactly what happened. In Game 5, I just don’t see that being the case. Brunson is averaging 43 points per game over the last two games after averaging 23 points in Game 1 & 2.
On the year, Hart has been a better shooter at home than he was on the road, and he’s also just playing so many minutes for them.
The 76ers are one game away from elimination on the road, and they’ll have a big summer ahead of them if they go out without making an effort to shut down Brunson. I think they make a concerted effort to shut him down tonight, and that will lead to a better night for Hart.
