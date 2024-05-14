Best NBA Player Prop Today: How to Bet on Michael Porter Jr. in Game 5
The nightcap in the NBA Playoffs action on Tuesday, May 14th feature a pivotal Game 5 in Denver.
The defending champion Nuggets responded in Minnesota, winning both games on the road to even the series at two games a piece. However, Michael Porter Jr. was relatively quiet in the two wins. Can he bounce back and clear his player prop?
Here's my favorite player prop for Game 5 between Nuggets-Timberwolves:
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 record: 41-37-1 (+10.58 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
- Michael Porter Jr. O2.5 3s (+102) - 1 Unit (DraftKings)
Since the playoffs started, you can make the argument that MPJ has been the second-best Nuggets player in terms of consistency. He’s third on the team in points per game, but he’s doing that while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from 3-point range. He’s cleared this line in six of the nine playoff games that he’s played this postseason, including two of the four games in this series.
MPJ has yet to miss this mark in consecutive games this postseason, and the Nuggets are often rotating the load of scoring outside of Nikola Jokic from game to game. In Game 4, it was Aaron Gordon that finished with the big night of 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting while Justin Holiday chipped in 10 points off of the bench.
Tonight falls right in line for it to be back in MPJ’s lane to see his shot fall.
Over their final 15 games of the regular season, the Timberwolves were allowing the eighth-most made 3-pointers to opposing small forwards, per FantasyPros.com, and they’ve gotten burnt by them so far in this series as well. It was Holiday last game, and he’s even shot well the entire series with an impressive 62.5 percent mark from 3-point range on 16 attempts.
MPJ’s line hasn’t dropped this low all series, and it’s a great time to take advantage of that.
