Best NBA Player Prop for Tyrese Haliburton in Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2
The Indiana Pacers had the Boston Celtics on the ropes and if it wasn't for an errand inbound pass and Jaylen Brown fadeaway 3-pointer, they would have stolen Game 1.
Now, the Pacers must regroup and stay focused on gaining homecourt advantage against the team with the best record at home in the NBA.
Indiana, led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, has shown high levels of resiliency in the postseason. In the opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks they dropped Game 1 and in the conference semifinals they dropped the first two games against the Knicks.
So, recent history shows that the Pacers will bounce back after tough losses in these playoffs.
Now, what does that mean for their engine, Haliburton? Will he raise his game or will the Pacers have to wait until they return home before they win a game in this series?
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 8.5 Assists
After his injury during the regular season, Haliburton struggled with consistency and did not seem to be fully comfortable back on the court. But since the playoffs have tipped-off, he has been the one reliable piece for Indiana even if it doesn't always show in the box score.
In 14 games during this postseason, he is putting up 19.3 points, 8.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game on 48% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from 3. That includes a stellar Game 1 performance in Boston where he logged 25 points and 10 assists.
Tonight, to avoid going down 0-2 in the second consecutive series, Haliburton will rise to the occasion and bettors should lock in the over on his assists (set at 8.5).
As already mentioned, Haliburton had 10 assists in Game 1 but it is important to note that all of them came during regulation. Despite the game going into overtime, he did not benefit from the extra time and was able to hit this mark in his usual minutes of play.
Haliburton's performance in Game 1 made it two straight games of 10 assists against the Celtics and he has logged at least nine assists in five of the last seven against them. That also includes games of 13 and 14 assists.
Bottom Line: In Game 2's this postseason, Haliburton has put up 12 and nine assists respectively. With the Pacers looking to tie the series up at one game apiece, I like him to go over on 8.5 assists.
