Best NBA Player Prop for Tyrese Maxey in Knicks vs. Sixers Game 6
Breaking down the best prop bet for Tyrese Maxey in the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks matchup.
Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 against the New York Knicks with 46 points and the shot of his life late in the game.
Now, the 76ers live to see another game tonight in front of the home crowd and Maxey will have to turn in another top tier performance to force a game 7.
For Maxey's best prop of the night, target his point total which he has gone over in three of the five games this series.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points
The over on 5.5 first quarter points for Maxey got some real consideration here but after a 46-point performance there is no reason to run away from the obvious.
As mentioned earlier, Maxey has gone over 26.5 points in three out of five games in this series logging 33, 35, 25, 23 and 46 points. If we go further back before this series against the Knicks, we see that he has had a history of success against New York.
In the last 11 games against them, Maxey has gone over seven times and is averaging 28.2 points per game during that span. That also includes uncharacteristic performances of 12 and 17 points — due to lower minutes in blowouts — so without those outlier games he is putting up 31.3 points against them, which is more indicative of the play we are seeing currently.
On top of his success in the past, when you look at this series, Maxey's usage is off the charts. He is averaging 44.9 minutes per game, is leading the Sixers in FGA's and 3PA (as well as makes in both categories) and is shooting crazy splits of 50/43/88 for the series. Not to mention he is leading 76ers in points with 32.4 per game.
Pair the usage with his history, on top of Joel Embiid potentially fading as the series continues, Maxey will go over 26.5 points tonight.
