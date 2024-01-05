Best NBA Player Props for January 5th: Sharpshooters Rain in Triples on Friday
Michael Porter Jr. is on the second night of a back-to-back while Scottie Barnes is playing a new role, but both are in great spots tonight.
It's a loaded Friday slate in The Association with 14 games on tap on January 5th.
There's plenty of bets to choose from with so many games, but I've locked in on two of my favorite player props, including Michael Porter Jr.'s sharp shooting and Scottie Barnes function in a new-look Raptors rotation.
Keep reading to find how I'm keying in on these rising stars.
Don't miss the action on Caesars Sportsbook, who is matching all new users first bets up to $1,000! All you have to do is tap in below!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 1-0-0 (+0.95 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Michael Porter Jr. O2.5 3s (-115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Scottie Barnes O1.5 3s (-115) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Michael Porter Jr. O2.5 3s (-115)
While Nuggets' forward Michael Porter Jr. played 30 minutes last night, he went way below his typical usage. Porter Jr. went just 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and it was only the second time this season he took fewer than seven total shots in a game. With teammates, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combining for 89 points, there wasn’t as much scoring for him to do.
Tonight, he draws a stingy Orlando Magic defense that has had a couple days of rest, but they’ve been torched by MPJ once this season. In their first meeting, Porter poured in 25 points, including 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. The Magic allow the eighth-most 3-pointers to opposing small forwards, and I think we see a more active approach to getting MPJ involved in this game.
Scottie Barnes O1.5 3s (-115)
The third-year forward has been a problem for opposing defenses this year. He’s averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game, and he’s also shooting a career-best 38.5 percent from 3-point range on 5.6 attempts, which is almost double his previous career high of 2.9.
Barnes has hit two or more three's in 21 of his 34 games this year.
Sacramento has been vulnerable to guards' three-point shooting all season. The Kings gave up a 6-of-12 night from 3-point range to Magic point guard Jalen Suggs, and they allowed the team as a whole to shoot nearly 57% from 3-point rangeThe Kings allow the eighth-best percentage to opposing teams from 3-point range. With Barnes’ number dipping back down to to a reasonable price, I'll buy the dip.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.