Best NBA Player Props for Thunder vs. Magic (Target THIS Jalen Suggs Prop Bet)
Look for Jalen Suggs to dominate at home once again...
With the NFL season coming to an end many will be looking to the NBA for the first time. There’s only two truly competitive games on the slate based on the lines. Only the Thunder vs. Magic and Kings vs. Suns have current spreads under 8 points, which makes for a great night to dive into the player prop market. If this is your first foray into NBA betting you have come to the right place.
Jalen Suggs' home vs. road splits sticks out like a sore thumb. He has been significantly better in front of the home fans so far this season. He has helped the upstart Magic garner an impressive 17-7 straight up and against the spread record.
How should key in on Suggs Tuesday in a matchup of two playoff-bound teams? Here's my favorite player prop for Tuesday's action.
Best NBA Player Prop for Thunder vs. Magic
Jalen Suggs OVER 16.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jalen Suggs has been a different player at home this season. He averages more field goal attempts, shoots nearly 10% better than on the road and thus averages more points per game.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have been one of the most friendly defenses to opposing shooting guards. They rank 5th worst in the NBA and allow 23.5 points per game on average. The visitors also allow the 2nd most 3 pointers to opposing shooting guards (3.8 per game). There will be plenty of opportunities for Suggs to score to help cash his over points, rebounds and assists prop.
Suggs averages 20.3 PRA per game at home compared to 15.8 on the road. He has gone over this number in 74% of his home games and is averaging 17.2 PRA in his last 5 games. We expect this run of solid home performances to continue tonight against an OKC defense that can be exposed by guards. Last game Malik Monk went for 35 PRA after dropping 26 points.
PICK: Jalen Suggs OVER 16.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
