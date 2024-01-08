Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Jalen Green, Daniel Gafford
Breaking down two prop picks to take in the NBA on Monday, Jan. 8.
It's a smaller slate of NBA action tonight, but there's still a few spots that we can take advantage of in the player prop market.
Due to some injury news, we're still waiting on some lines to be posted, but these are two exceptions. I've locked in my two favorite bets for tonight with the athletic Daniel Gafford's rebounding and the sweet shooting of Jalen Green getting the nod.
Here's how I'm keying in on these rising stars.
NBA Player Prop Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 3-0-0 (+2.69 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today
- Daniel Gafford 8+ Rebounds (+100) - 1 Unit FanDuel
- Jalen Green O2.5 3s (+100) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Daniel Gafford 8+ Rebounds (+100) FanDuel
The first prop of the night is going to be on the game with the highest total on the slate between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
Center Daniel Gafford has been one of the few bright spots for a miserable Wizards’ team. He is a workhorse for a team that lacks another true big on the roster.
He leads the team in rebounds per game at 7.6, and he averages a healthy 15.3 rebound chances per game. The only reason his per game averages aren’t higher is due to the number of blowouts this team experiences.
The Thunder have been a strong offense this year with the fourth-best offensive rating, and they have the ninth-best defensive rating.
However, they still lack any significant size around the rim with Chet Holmgren as their center. Holmgren can space the floor with his 39.6 mark from 3-point range, but he lacks the size to not get bumped out of the way by bigger guys like Gafford.
They give up the third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. As long as this game doesn’t become a blowout, Gafford should have a good chance to hit this line.
Jalen Green O2.5 3s (+100) DraftKings
Our second prop of the day is going to be a 3-pointers play for a guy that has started to turn things on as of late.
Houston Rockets’ guard Jalen Green has turned things on after a severe struggle in the month of December. Through four games in January, he’s shooting 40.6 from downtown after shooting 32.1 percent from distance last month.
Green has hit this number in six of his last 10 games, including a string of five straight prior to a quiet night against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
The Miami Heat are still dealing with injuries to Jimmy Butler and other wing defenders, and they’ve struggled against guards on the perimeter. They’ve allowed the eighth-most points and the seventh-most 3-pointers to opposing shooting guards.
This game has one of the lower totals on the slate, but I’m willing to ride the hot hand here in Green. With Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson matched up on him for the majority of the game, I think he can exploit his opportunities.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.