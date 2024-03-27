Best NBA Player Props Today for Rockets vs Thunder: Look for Jalen Green to Continue Hot Streak
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets tonight for the fourth and final time this season. But this game might feel a bit different with the Rockets on a nine-game winning streak and vying for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
So tonight, with a re-invigorated matchup, I am looking to place my money on the young stars of each team.
Best NBA Player Props Today for Rockets vs Thunder
- Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 Steals and Blocks
- Jalen Green OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists
Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 Steals and Blocks
Holmgren has logged at least three blocks + steals in each of the three games against the Thunder this year (7, 4, and 4 steals and blocks).
And it makes sense considering the Thunder give up 1.6 steals per game to power forwards (6th highest in the NBA) and 1.5 blocks per game to power forwards (4th highest in the NBA).
Let's see if he can continue the defensive dominance tonight.
Jalen Green OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Jalen Green has been on fire in the Rockets' run over the past 10 games. During this 10-game stretch, he is averaging 27.6 points per game on 43% shooting from three. Both of those numbers are vastly greater than his season averages of 19.6 points per game and 33.4% from three.
Tonight, I am going to tail his success by taking the over on his three-pointer prop. In the last six games, he has gone over 2.5 threes each time. In fact, he has gone over 3.5 threes each time.
So this bet should be a lock if he continues to shoot well, and at the same volume (9.3 attempts per game). I would even consider 3.5 threes at plus-money tonight especially since the Thunder allow the fifth-most threes to opposing point guards and allow the seventh-most threes to opposing teams.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists
Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough showing against the Bucks the other night but was able to bounce back against the Pelicans last night.
But there has been a trend with him going under on 12.5 RA's. Over the last 20 games, he has gone under 14 times (70%) and is averaging 11.3 RA's per game during that stretch.
In the past seven games against Thunder, going all the way back to Nov. 2022, Gilgeous-Alexander has gone under this line each time. Here's to hoping for eight straight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.