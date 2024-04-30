Best NBA Playoff Prop Bets for Tuesday (Back Tyrese Maxey, Myles Turner)
Focusing on the best player prop bets for Tuesday's NBA playoff games.
It’s another night of NBA playoff action in the first round. Three more games await in tonight’s slate, all Game 5 matchups in the East between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, the Indiana Pacers square off again with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Two of these series are potential closeout games, which gives those teams a bit of extra motivation heading into tonight.
Let’s head back to the player prop markets and investigate some of the best plays on this Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday’s Playoff Games
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 25.5 Points
- Jalen Suggs OVER 12.5 Points
- Myles Turner OVER 19.5 Points
Tyrese Maxey OVER 25.5 Points
If Philadelphia is to steal this game tonight and keep the series going, Joel Embiid is going to need consistent secondary help from Tyrese Maxey. This is practically the entire Sixers offense in this series and Maxey once again will embrace being the wingman.
Voted the Most Improved Player this season in the NBA, it’s clear that Maxey has established himself as a workhorse. But one of the reasons the Sixers find themselves in this situation is not just because Joel Embiid struggled in the fourth quarter of Game 4, it was partially on Maxey who also was quiet. While he did post 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, he went 2-for-7 with a blocked shot in the fourth and was not able to be consistent enough down the stretch for Philly.
Coming off that game, I like the total in this one since it’s hovering right around where I expected it to be. In a game of this nature even on the road, I like to back players who are up against the adversity of an elimination game.
Maxey is always capable of being a takeover guy and can hurt defenses in multiple ways with his speed, agility and offensive prowess. Back the over in this desperation type of game.
Jalen Suggs OVER 12.5 Points
The young Orlando Magic have looked like a legitimate playoff team to this point of their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the stars, I’m looking over to Jalen Suggs in this game.
Suggs has been there for the Magic in this series, providing important production when they have needed him the most. The young 22-year old guard from Gonzaga is embracing this playoff atmosphere. He took over in Game 3 with a signature 24 point performance, shooting 9-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. Suggs has surpassed double digits in three of four games in the series and has shot north of 50 percent from the field in nine of his last 12 games dating back to April 1.
I expect Suggs to be involved once again in this offensive attack tonight. Head coach Jamahl Mosley will want to surprise the Cavs. Embracing more of a workload in the playoffs helps to form true character.
Suggs is capable of that as him and the young Magic are looking for their third straight win on this Tuesday night.
Myles Turner OVER 19.5 Points
Myles Turner has been dependable for much of his Indiana Pacers career, but is finally taking over in this playoff series so far. The 28-year old center is averaging 24.3 PPG and 8.3 REB across the opening four games of the series.
It’s a chance tonight for Indiana to notch a playoff series victory in nearly a decade. For Turner, it must certainly feel special for a player who has been dying to win in the postseason with Indiana. The intensity level increases during the playoffs and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense that Turner’s prop is only at 19.5 points based on his efficiency in this series.
He has eclipsed it in three of four games and uses his size to finish in and around the rim.
I’m going to keep riding the hot hand here with Turner, who’s stepped front and center with Pascal Siakam in scoring leaders during this first round series.
When Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t have to carry all of the weight, that’s a great sign for this Indiana team. Back Turner to put up another strong performance tonight.
Note: Odds are subject to change.