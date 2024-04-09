Best NBA Prop Bet Today for Celtics vs. Bucks: Porzingis Continues to Shine
Expect the Unicorn to dominate on the road on Tuesday night.
This game has fireworks written all over it!
The Boston Celtics travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in NBA action, in a matchup that has what it takes to be game of the day by a landslide.
The Celtics are the current number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks hold onto the number 2 spot. The Celtics have already locked up their spot on top of the league, but they will want to keep firing, and ensure they are in a solid rhythm with playoffs knocking at the door.
While the Celtics have been red hot lately, the Bucks have been not. Currently on a 4-game losing streak, the Bucks are in danger of losing their strong seeding, and will desperately need a big win at home tonight to give themselves some breathing room.
I only have one best bet for this matchup tonight, but I think it's a banger. Let's break it down for you!
Best Prop Bet for Celtics vs. Bucks
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 18.5 Points + Assists
Recently crowned the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, there are not many players in the league hotter right now than Porzingis, and tonight he gets a matchup against a team he historically dominates.
Against the Bucks, Porzingis has found lots of success, posting an impressive 83% hit rate on this line in six meetings, averaging 21.3 PA over that span. The Bucks are also allowing the 12th most points per game to centers, providing an even more favorable condition for Porzingis to capitalize on.
Matchup aside, the stats are still there to prove Porzingis gets it done. With a remarkable 93% hit rate over the last 15 games, averaging 22.9 PA, he consistently delivers above the proposed line. Moreover, his outstanding performance on the road, boasting a 90% hit rate over the last 10 away games, with an average of 23 PA, indicates his ability to excel in challenging environments, such as the one tonight in Milwaukee.
Considering Porzingis’ strong performances of late, coupled with the Bucks’ vulnerabilities against centers, this play looks too good to be true. I personally think he will clear this line with just points, but it’s nice to have the combined line with assists as an extra asset. This may be my only play today, but there is a good reason for that, because this isn’t missing.
