Best NBA Prop Bet Today for Jazz vs. Clippers: James Harden Cooks on Friday Night
Expect Harden to facilitate the offense in Kawhi's absence.
The Utah Jazz travel to Crypto.com Arena tonight to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA action. This will be a tale of two stories on Friday night.
One side of the court are the Jazz, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
On the other side are the Clippers, deep in the playoff battle, vying for as high of a spot as possible with the season coming to a close.
The Clippers should be able to capitalize with a big win against a weaker opponent, and I'm predicting it to be on the back of a vintage performance from their former MVP.
I only have one play tonight, but I'm really confident about it. Let's break down my best bet for tonight's matchup!
Best Prop Bet for Jazz vs. Clippers
- James Harden OVER 9.5 assists
James Harden OVER 9.5 Assists
There is only one play tonight I like, but I really like this spot for Harden. With Kawhi sidelined again due to a knee injury, the Clippers will heavily rely on Harden’s playmaking abilities. This absence creates an opportunity for Harden to step up and take on an expanded facilitator role, increasing his chances of accumulating assists.
Despite finishing with eight assists against the Denver Nuggets last night, Harden registered an impressive 18 potential assists, indicating consistent creation of scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Now, at home tonight against a weaker opponent in the Jazz, I fully expect for a lot more of those shots to fall for the Clippers.
Moreover, Harden’s recent shooting struggles, failing to clear his points line in 7 of his last 8 games, should prompt him to prioritize passing over scoring, especially on a back-to-back night when fatigue could play a factor in his shooting accuracy.
The favorable team situation, with the Clippers opening as 13-point favorites against the Jazz, suggests the potential for a high-scoring game where the Clippers should dominate, and Harden will have ample opportunities to accumulate assists as his teammates capitalize on scoring chances.
Let’s not forget who Harden is. The 10-time All-Star and former NBA MVP is still one of the most talented players in the league. With the volume being there, I have full confidence that Harden will clear this assists line with ease, on the road to a big Clippers win on Friday night.
