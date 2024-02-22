Best NBA Prop Bets for Bulls vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum Will Knock Off Rust With THIS Prop
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup on Thursday.
The Chicago Bulls welcome in the Boston Celtics for their second matchup in the regular season. The Celtics are looking for their seventh straight win.
The conundrum for the prop market is whether it be a tale of rust, or rest for the players tonight. With a week off from organized basketball for most of the players — if you want to count the All-Star game as organized basketball — we might see some guys come out sluggish or use the first half to adjust to the game.
But even with that possibility, I still like certain player props for tonight so let's knock the rust off ourselves and dive into Bulls vs. Celtics.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Celtics vs Bulls
- Sam Hauser OVER 7.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jayson Tatum OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Alex Caruson OVER 12.5 Points and Rebounds
Sam Hauser OVER 7.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
When you think of the Celtics, a Hauser play might not be in the cards but when you take a closer look, his PRA's line is something to take advantage of.
On the season, Hauser averages 12.5 PRA's and he has gone over 7.5 PRA's in 38 of his last 52 games (73%).
Another thing that is enticing about the Hauser line is his matchup. He scores 75% of his points off of catch-and-shoot (leads the Celtics) and he is going up against the Bulls, who allow the most catch-and-shoot field goals made and field goals attempted in the NBA, so he should have ample opportunity to score tonight.
In his previous matchup against the Bulls, Hauser had 21 PRA's in 21 minutes and this was despite just shooting 25% from the field in that game.
Jayson Tatum OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
After Joel Embiid's injury, the NBA MVP race has a lot more possibilities than it did just over a month ago. One of the possibilities is that Tatum, who is the best player on the top team in the Eastern Conference, could start generating some MVP buzz if he keeps his play at the level of recent trends.
Correlating that to his player props, there is a lot on the table. But to save us from any possible shooting rust from Tatum tonight, I am targeting his RA's.
He has hit this in eight of the last nine games and three out of the last four games against the Bulls. Not to mention he has been successful in hitting the over in three of the last four road games. With how he has been able to pass the ball this year, I like my chances with Tatum.
Alex Caruso OVER 12.5 Points and Rebounds
I have dipped into Caruso's lines a few times this season with his steals and blocks prop and his PRA's prop. This time I am targeting the over on his points and rebounds line.
Caruso has hit this line in six of the last 10 games and is averaging 13.6 PR's per game this season. In the previous game against the Celtics, he just barely missed this mark with 10 PR's.
But when you take a look at the box score, he only shot 33% from the field. If he can get a couple extra shots to fall or make it to the free throw line, this will be an easy cash for the veteran.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.