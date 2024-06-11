Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 3 (Target Dereck Lively II, Fade Jaylen Brown)
It’s desperation time for the Dallas Mavericks as they trail the Boston Celtics 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The series shifts to American Airlines Center for Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 3. Dallas is a small favorite in its attempt to save the season and avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole.
While you can attack Game 3 with a bet on the side or total, here are three props to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dereck Lively II OVER 6.5 Points
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 25.5 Points
- Jaylen Brown UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made
Dereck Lively II OVER 6.5 Points (-108)
Lively was one of the many role players stepping up for big-time performances to lead Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years. In the first two games of the NBA Finals, though, Lively was limited to just four points on 2-of-4 shooting, though he did contribute with 12 rebounds.
The Mavericks’ center tandem of Lively and Daniel Gafford has been highlighted by Gafford through the first two games, but with a series shift back to Dallas, expect Lively, a rookie, to be more comfortable on the big stage in front of the home crowd. Lively averaged 9.5 points per game in the Western Conference Finals and he’s averaged 10.7 points per game at home during the playoffs.
Jayson Tatum UNDER 25.5 Points (-115)
Tatum averaged 30.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Indiana Pacers, but he still shot just 30.6% from 3-point range and was able to fuel his scoring by getting to the free-throw line seven times per game.
Dallas has featured one of the stingiest defenses in the NBA over the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. The Mavericks’ scoring deficiency on the offensive end has overshadowed a defense that has ultimately kept the Celtics’ top-rated offense in check, beginning with stellar defense on Tatum.
The Mavericks are constantly throwing pressure at Tatum to either force him into a tough shot or dish to a teammate. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Boston’s role players stepped up in a big way, highlighted by Jrue Holiday’s 26-point showing in Game 2. Tatum is just 12-of-38 from the floor through two games but has racked up 17 assists.
For his career, Tatum has gone under this points total in five of eight NBA Finals games. The Mavericks’ intensity on defense will be the focal point of a must-win Game 3 on Wednesday and they’ll try to make Boston’s role players beat them again, this time on the road, by getting the ball out of Tatum’s hands. If you’re keen on backing Tatum, perhaps consider him to go over his assists prop (5.5), which is currently -142 on DraftKings.
Jaylen Brown UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+120)
The plus-money payout on Brown to have an off night from beyond the arc is too good to pass up. We’ve already touched on the Dallas defense slowing down the Celtics’ high-octane attack. Boston is shooting just 32.1% from 3-point range so far this series and Brown is just 3-for-11.
Brown’s offensive efficiency numbers tend to shrink on the road, which is why we’re going with the under on his three-point prop. This season, Brown is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc at TD Garden, but just 31.6% from deep in away contests. In six away games so far this postseason, Brown is shooting 34.6% from downtown and has gone under this posted three-point total three times.
