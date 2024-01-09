Best NBA Prop Bets for Kings vs. Pistons: Target De'Aaron Fox's Sharp Shooting on Tuesday
De'Aaron Fox has been in a shooting slump over his last few games, but this sneaky stat makes him a great target on Tuesday night.
After a couple of bigger slates over the last few days, we're in a bit of a lull period before a bigger slate of games tomorrow. When these small slates happen, I'll usually end up going lighter just because nights like these can get weird.
With that in mind, I kept it to just one play for tonight as we look to make it 5-1 over my first six plays, and I zeroed in on a great spot for De'Aaron Fox to put up some big numbers.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 4-1-0 (+2.69 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
De'Aaron Fox OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made
After a couple of days with multiple props, we’re going to be keeping things lighter today just one prop for the night on a smaller slate. We’re going with Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox to knock down just three triples tonight after a couple of down games from 3-point range. The star guard is shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range this season, but he’s just 2-of-12 over his last three games.
On the year, Fox has hit this number in 18 of his 29 games, and he had hit it in five straight before this recent slump.
This game is being played on the road against the Detroit Pistons, and that might actually be the cure to what has ailed Fox. He’s shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range on the road this season compared to just 37 percent at home. While he’s played five more games at home, he’s only taken 11 more 3-pointers in his home gym.
The Pistons have been decent at not allowing a high number of triples, as they’re in the top 10 in 3-pointers allowed per game, but they’re bad at actually stopping teams from hitting them. They’re tied for the fifth-worst mark allowed among NBA teams with opponents hitting shots at a 38.5 percent clip from outside the arc against them. Fox and the Kings are coming off of a game where they got blown out of the gym by the New Orleans Pelicans, and this is a great bounce back spot for them.
