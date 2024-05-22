Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 1 (How to Bet Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards)
By Peter Dewey
There is star power all over the floor in the Western Conference Finals, as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will highlight this series, and both Doncic and Edwards are players that I’m looking to target in the prop market in Game 1.
Plus, the Wolves have gotten some great bench production this postseason, especially from Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid. Does he make the cut for our best prop bets of the night?
Here’s a look at the plays I’m considering for Wednesday’s showdown:
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-118)
- Luka Doncic OVER 17.5 Assists and Rebounds (+100)
- Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-118)
Edwards has cleared 27.5 points in just one of his last six playoff games, but it’s not for a lack of usage, which is key when betting one of these scoring props against a tough defense.
Ant has taken 20.4 shots per game this postseason, including 24 in Game 7 against Denver (although he shot just 6-for-24 from the field).
Edwards had 44 and 36 point games against the Mavericks during the regular season, and while the team is much different from those matchups, I expect the star guard to be ultra aggressive in Game 1.
If he keeps pushing 20-plus shot attempts, Ant is a must bet on the OVER.
Luka Doncic OVER 17.5 Assists and Rebounds (+100)
Doncic closed out the OKC series with three straight triple-doubles, yet oddsmakers aren’t sold on him stuffing the stat sheet in Game 1 against Minnesota.
The Wolves are an elite defense, but Doncic’s rebounding and passing has still been great this postseason despite his shooting numbers dipping.
He’s averaging 9.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in the playoffs, clearing 17.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 12 postseason games.
Doncic is going to play heavy minutes, and if Minnesota tries to double him, I trust him to find the open man more often than not in Game 1.
Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-115)
Reid has been terrific all season long for the Timberwolves, and he’s really stepped up in the playoffs as well, playing key minutes behind Rudy Gobert and Towns.
In 11 playoff games, Reid has scored in double figures seven times, including his last two games of the series against Denver.
There’s a pretty clear correlation between Reid’s scoring numbers and his shots per game. When the Sixth Man of the Year takes 10 or more shots in a game this postseason, he’s 5-for-5 on this prop.
I could see him playing a big role in this game if the Mavs try to play Gobert off the floor in pick-and-roll matchups, as Reid is much more agile and could switch onto Doncic in a pinch.
Reid’s role grew over the final two games of the Denver series, so I’ll back him to score 10 or more again in Game 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
