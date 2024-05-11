Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Games (Fade Jayson Tatum in Cleveland)
It’s another weekend across the NBA playoffs as two more games occupy the schedule on Saturday. Game 3 action in both the Oklahoma City-Dallas and Boston-Cleveland series will take center stage and are both televised on ABC.
Both series are tied at 1-1 so there hasn’t been a better time to get in on the action. Playoff basketball is so intense and brings a different energy to the table. Here’s what plays you need to get behind in these games.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Games
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 Points
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 Points
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 Points
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in for a longer series with the Dallas Mavericks. They know which side they’re being looked upon as, and in order for them to advance to the Western Conference final, they must look to their leader in this series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA is averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the playoffs. He’s guaranteed to score a lot and hasn’t dipped below 24 points in six Thunder playoff games.
This is one of my favorite bets that I’ve gone to multiple times this season. SGA’s efficiency is what defines him and he has the ability to score in bunches. His teammates work to find him in open space or rotating off ball screens.
Even in a road environment at Dallas, I’ll go back to the over once again in this spot.
Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 Points
The Boston Celtics got slammed around late in Game 2 of their series on Thursday. After trailing the majority of the game, it got ugly as the team waved the white flag and pulled the starters. The biggest question in Beantown right now, where is Jayson Tatum’s dominance?
The star player who finished 6th in MVP voting has faded away a bit in this postseason so far. The Celtics depth has overshadowed his decrease in production and thank goodness because Tatum might not be enough without his wingman Jaylen Brown and their pool of role players stepping up. The 26-year old forward is averaging 21.7 points and 10 rebounds, but has yet to record a 30-point game in these playoffs. Brown has done it twice already in seven games.
Tatum’s gone under on points in 11 of his last 12 games and it seems to be the most profitable NBA prop bet at this moment. The Celtics depth helps in this scenario as well. I’m going to keep riding this train until it goes off the tracks.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers
One of the most critical starters in the lineup for Boston is Derrick White. Any given night, he can be a sharpshooter, including being a three point specialist. He’s been there in most of the Celtics playoff games so far, and I’m locked in on him tonight.
Boston is one of the many teams in the NBA that shoot a high volume of 3-point shots night in and night out. This team has hardly posted back-to-back stinker games so it feels like a perfect spot for them to come out and dominate to regain control of the series. White is part of the mix and he’s sailed over this total in three of his last four games. In that span, he's gone 7-12, 8-15 and 5-10 dating back to the first round.
He averaged nearly nine 3-pointers attempted per game in the Miami series and and is up to 10 in this series.
Note: Odds are subject to change.