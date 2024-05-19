Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday’s Playoff Games (Go Back To The Brunson Burner)
It’s a cliche phrase but there’s nothing quite like a Game 7 in sports. It’s time to fill in the last puzzle pieces to the NBA conference finals as we have a pair of winner-take-all games across both conferences on Sunday.
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers wrap up their long and grueling series in the East as the mighty Boston Celtics await. Out in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets take to the court with a chance to face the Dallas Mavericks.
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday’s Playoff Games
- Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 Points
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 Threes
- Rudy Gobert OVER 11.5 Rebounds
Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 Points
This is new territory for Jalen Brunson as he embarks on the first Game 7 of his career with the New York Knicks. There is a certain pressure about playing in New York and to this point, Brunson has passed that with flying colors more often than not. It has to be appreciated that he is solidifying his status as one of the best Knicks of all time.
Every single New York fan near and far held their breath as Jalen Brunson exited in Game 2 of the series with a foot injury. Brunson returned to roars in the second half and put up an incredible performance. There is not much that will stop this man. He’s eclipsed this point total of 35.5 twice in the series and I’m not going to back down on playing it here. We thought the foot may be bothering him, but in Games 5 and 6, it looks like it’s holding up enough that he can still be that elite scorer the Knicks need.
Say what you want about the current state of the Knicks. Brunson is proving his capability of being a top 5 player in the NBA when he’s at his best, and that was reflected in the MVP voting. It’s a Game 7 with everything on the line, I’ll take a bite on Brunson to go over his point total in this one.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-Pointers
If we know one thing about Donte DiVincenzo, he’s quickly molded into an offensive specialist for the New York Knicks. He’s been so important amongst all of these injuries that the team is relying on him more than they ever have. Without his performance in Games 1 and 2, it’s fair to say the Knicks may not be in this position.
DiVincenzo has cooled off significantly since the opening three games of the series. While posting 5-9, 6-12, and 7-11 from deep and eclipsing 25+ points in each game, he’s averaged 10.7 points and 1.3 3-point shots per game since. Despite these recent struggles, he continues to show flashes of domination, and believe it or not, DiVincenzo sits only 11 shots behind John Stark’s all-time Knick record of most 3-pointers made in a single postseason.
He launches up deep shots all game long, so I’m not worried about the volume aspect of his game. It’s a matter of his consistency he has struggled to find again. This total has been higher in the rest of the series, so it feels like we’re getting this number at a rather decent price. I’ll take the over in this position as he’s behind the Garden crowd and is never afraid to launch it up. This is crucial if the Knicks want to advance.
Rudy Gobert OVER 11.5 Rebounds
The Minnesota Timberwolves have forced their Game 7 with the Denver Nuggets, and part of that has to do with center Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves are 5th in defensive rebounding and that’s all based on the performance of Gobert and the effort he pours into each game defensively on such a gritty team.
All season long, Gobert has been a consistent rebounder, sailing well over double digits in some games. He ranks 2nd in this stat category, behind who else but the man he’s facing on the other side Sunday, Nikola Jokic. What confuses me is that he’s gone over his 11.5 rebound total in three of the six games in this series rather comfortably, which surprises me that it’s not a tick higher.
Gobert is the defensive player of the year who finds a way to win the battles on the glass. Between the adrenaline rush of Game 7 and his activity inside the paint, I’m feeling quite confident in siding with this over. This will likely be an intense fight from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Gobert’s going to prove his worth in this battle and help this exciting Timberwolves team.
Note: Odds are subject to change.