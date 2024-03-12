Best NBA Prop Bets Today for 76ers vs Knicks (Choose The OVER On This Josh Hart Player Prop)
The New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference showdown tonight that hopes to be better than their previous game a couple of days ago.
On Sunday, the 76ers defeated the Knicks 79-73 in a game where both teams only scored 15 points in the first quarter.
Looking ahead to tonight, that will probably not happen again, so I like a bounce-back game from everybody involved and I am looking for some specific player props that will cash because of an improved game.
Best Prop Bets for 76ers vs Knicks
- Josh Hart OVER 16.5 Points and Assists
- Mo Bamba UNDER 5.5 Points and Assists
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 1.5 Steals
Josh Hart OVER 16.5 Points and Assists
Hart's minutes have been off the charts as of late, and with that, he has been able to blow some of his player props out of the water.
Over the last nine games, he has played over 40 minutes in each contest. And in those last nine games, he has gone over 16.5 PAs eight times with the only game he went under being in the aforementioned 73-point output from the Knicks last Sunday.
So as long as the Knicks don't have another clunker offensively, Hart should bypass 16.5 PA's tonight.
Mo Bamba UNDER 5.5 Points and Assists
Bamba has not had much production over the last month even with the absence of Joel Embid. In March, Bamba has logged three total assists and is averaging just 3.3 points per game.
In the last 10 games, he has gone over 5.5 PAs only twice, and in the three previous matchups against the Knicks this season he has gone under every time. That makes sense because the Knicks have the second-best scoring defense in the NBA and allow the fewest points (16.3) and assists (2.8) to centers per game.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 1.5 Steals
DiVincenzo will round out the plays for the matchup tonight with his steals prop.
Over the last five games he has gone over 1.5 steals four times and over the last 10 games he has gone over eight times.
Now, the 76ers do allow the fewest opponent steals in the NBA which is why this is a plus-play but I will ride with it because he has actually gone over this line against the Knicks in two out of their three matchups this season. So why not roll the dice one more time in their final regular season matchup?
