Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Celtics: Target Bobby Portis Off The Bench
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight in what could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview.
But with Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight, this matchup might look a bit different than what we are accustomed to. And with his absence, the player props have swung and everybody is trying to figure out who will seize the leftover production.
Will it be Damian Lilliard, Kris Middleton, or Bobby Portis? And how will his absence affect the lines for Celtics players?
Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Celtics
- Bobby Portis OVER 15.5 Points
- Kris Middleton OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jaylen Brown OVER 23.5 Points
Bobby Portis OVER 15.5 Points
Portis has been one of the most reliable players off the bench for the Bucks this season. Averaging 13.4 points per game this season and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games.
Tonight, with Antetokounmpo out, Portis should be one of the main beneficiaries. In the four games without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this season, he has gone over 15.5 points every time with games of 18, 16, 28, and 31 points. That 31-point outburst came just a few days ago against the Phoenix Suns.
There is a possibility that the workload goes elsewhere to Lilliard or Middleton but Portis took 20 shots in their last game. If he has a chance to get close to that I will happily take the over on 15.5 points.
Kris Middleton OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
My second choice for who will step up is Middleton, who just returned to the lineup a few days ago after having missed over a month due to injury.
In his first game back — with Antetokounmpo also out that night — Middleton logged 22 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds (32 PRA's).
With circumstances similar, and with Middleton coming off a couple of nights rest, I can see him going over 23.5 PRA's. Which is a line that is a bit low because he is coming off an injury.
Jaylen Brown OVER 23.5 Points
Through March, Brown is averaging 29.8 points per game which is up from 20.3 points per game in February. That is partially due to more attempts per game which has gone up by 7.2 FGA per game. So with that, let's ride the Jaylen Brown hot streak tonight.
In the last five games he has gone over 23.5 points each time and in the last 10 games he has gone over nine games. And considering Antetokounmpo won't wreak havoc on the defensive end tonight, I think Brown can keep it going.
