Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Kings: Focus On Damian Lilliard's Passing
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings in the last game of their four-game road trip in California.
The Bucks and their much-improved defense are 3-2 over their last five games and trying to keep a hold on the second seed in the east. And the Kings are in the middle of a competitive Western Conference play-in race that includes all too familiar faces.
So with each team jockeying for postseason positioning, I honed in on a few player props to cash in on.
If you want to bet on tonight's games, be sure to talk advantage of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
Best Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Kings
- De'Aaron Fox UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Damian Lilliard OVER 6.5 Assists
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 0.5 Three-Pointers MADE
De'Aaron Fox UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Fox is leading the Kings in points with 27 per game but that does not always correlate to hitting three-pointer props.
Over his last 10 games, he has gone under 2.5 made-threes nine times and in the last 20 games he has gone under this line 16 times.
In the past three games against the Bucks he has gone under twice and with their new-and-improved defense, I like for him to make it three out of four games.
Damian Lilliard OVER 6.5 Assists
Lilliard is the team leader in assists for the Bucks with 6.9 per game and has been averaging 7.5 assists over the last 10 games.
The Kings are also a very favorable matchup as they give up the ninth most assists per game (27.9) and the fifth most to opposing point guards (9).
Everybody should be good to go tonight for the Bucks so I think he will have a similar game to the one they played back in March in which he logged eight assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 0.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Similar to Fox, Antetokounmpo leads his team in scoring. But this time the line is too low for me not to take the over tonight.
Over the past 10 games he has made at least one three in eight of the games and tonight he will be going against a Kings defense that gives up the 6th most three-pointers to opposing power forwards (2.7).
As long as he attempts two or three shots from long-range tonight, he will go over this prop.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.