Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs. Pacers (How to Bet Khris Middleton, Tyrese Haliburton)
Breaking down the best prop nets for the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Thursday, Nov. 9.
By Peter Dewey
There are just two games in the NBA on Thursday night, but there are still plenty of prop picks to dive into in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers game.
Both these teams have been awful on defense (bottom 10 in the league), so this could be a high-scoring game with the total set at 241.5 points.
I’m targeting Khris Middleton, Tyrese Haliburton and a key role player for tonight’s best prop picks.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Bucks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Khris Middleton OVER 13.5 Points
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Khris Middleton OVER 13.5 Points
Khris Middleton has been on a minutes limit this season, but he went over 13.5 points in his last game – scoring 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
With Damian Lillard listed as questionable for this game, Middleton could be in line for a bigger offensive role, especially against a bad Pacers defense that is 26th in the league in DRTG.
Andrew Nembhard OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made
Andrew Nembhard shot 35.0 percent from beyond the arc last season, but this season he’s down to just 26.1 percent despite attempting at least one 3 in every game.
Nembhard has found the range in his last three games, and he’s shot 5-for-9 from 3 over that stretch.
The Bucks rank 23rd in the NBA in 3s allowed per game at 13.1, so I expect Nembhard to get a look from deep tonight.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Tyrese Haliburton has cleared this line just two times all season long, yet it keeps climbing with each Pacers game.
Sure, Indiana has the No. 1 offense in the NBA, but Haliburton isn’t a high-volume scorer, averaging 22.9 points per game – bolstered by a 43-point game against Charlotte.
Here’s a look at Haliburton’s PRA numbers for each game:
- vs. Jazz: 35 PRA
- vs. Spurs: 31 PRA
- vs. Hornets: 57 PRA
- vs. Cavs: 33 PRA
- vs. Celtics: DNP
- vs. Bulls: 37 PRA
- vs. Cavs: 42 PRA
- vs. Wizards: 34 PRA
He’s only cleared this in games where he scored 42 points and another where he combined for 21 rebounds and assists. Even against a weaker Bucks defense, this number is too high.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.