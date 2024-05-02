Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs. Pacers (Malik Beasley Undervalued as Shooter)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
Can the Milwaukee Bucks force a Game 7 without their two best players?
The Bucks won Game 5 at home to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Indiana Pacers, but Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are once again listed as doubtful for Game 6, a sign that they won’t suit up in this matchup.
Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, Patrick Beverley, and Malik Beasley all stepped up in a big way in Game 5, but can they do it again tonight?
There are a couple of ways to bet on this game, but the prop market is one of my favorites, especially when it comes to some of these Bucks vets.
If you’re looking for a Pacers bet, guard Tyrese Haliburton could be a target after struggling through the first five games of this series. Here’s how I’m betting on him – and others – on Thursday night:
Bucks vs. Pacers best NBA Prop Bets
- Bobby Portis UNDER 12.5 Rebounds
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 27.5 Points and Assists
- Malik Beasley OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Bobby Portis UNDER 12.5 Rebounds
Bobby Portis had a monster Game 5, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, his fourth game this series with double-digit rebounds.
The only game Portis fell short of 10 boards was when he was ejected early on in Game 4.
Despite that, I still think he’s a fade candidate with oddsmakers jacking his rebound prop up to 12.5 on Thursday night.
This postseason, Portis has just one game – Game 3 – with more than 12.5 rebounds, and that matchup went to overtime with Portis playing a series-high in minutes.
During the regular season, Portis averaged 10.1 rebounds per game when Giannis sat, but he only had 13 or more in two of nine contests.
Even in a must-win scenario for the Bucks, this number is a little high for Portis, who has relied heavily on the defensive glass for his rebounds in this series. I think he gets into double digits, but 12.5 is too high for my liking.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 27.5 Points and Assists
An All-Star this season, Haliburton has not found his groove in this series, and it could be due to a back injury that he’s dealing with. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6.
After a 24-point game in Game 4, Haliburton took a step back in Game 5, scoring just 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting while dishing out six assists. During the regular season, the All-Star guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game, but he’s seen those numbers dip to just 15.8 points and 9.2 assists in the playoffs.
Yet, he’s projected 27.5 points and assists in Game 6, a number that he’s cleared just twice in this series with 34 points and assists in Game 3 and 28 in Game 4.
Haliburton’s passing is still elite, but his shooting – and lack of volume – are concerning. The Pacers guard has attempted just 13.8 shots per game in this series while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Until he shows more consistency as a scorer, I’ll fade him in this prop.
Malik Beasley OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Malik Beasley came off the bench in the first three games of this series, barely playing in Games 2 and 3.
However, due to Lillard’s injury, he was inserted into the starting lineup in Game 4 and has been thriving since. Beasley scored 20 and 18 points in the last two games, making four 3-pointers in each matchup.
Plus, in Game 1 in just under 29 minutes, Beasley shot 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, clearing this prop.
When he plays, Beasley is one of the best shooters in the NBA this season (41.3 percent from 3), and Doc Rivers is going to need this offense in Game 6 if Lillard and Giannis don’t play.
Given Beasley’s usage from 3 – at least six shot attempts in three games this series – I don’t mind taking him to pour in three or more 3-pointers on Thursday.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.