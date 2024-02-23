Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Timberwolves (Take the over on THIS Giannis Antetokounmpo prop)
The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves match up in a cross conference bout between two of the best teams in the NBA.
There is plenty of juice in this game, and with Kris Middleton ruled out, I am already looking for somebody to pick up the scoring for the Bucks. And with Anthony Edwards receiving comparisons to Michael Jordan, it feels like somebody is going to go off.
So here is exactly what I would target tonight.
Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Timberwolves
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points
- Karl Anthony-Towns OVER 21.5 Points
- Brook Lopez OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points
I love this line for Antetokounmpo as he is averaging 30.8 points per game on the season and he has gone over this line in 63% of games this year.
But what makes it even more enticing is his play on the road this year. Going away from home, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33 points per game and has gone over this line in 75% of the road games.
Now to address the elephant in the room, why is this line so low? Well, in the previous two matchups against the Timberwolves with Gobert on the floor, Antetokounmpo has gone under. But if you take a closer look, he missed 10 free throws in one of the games and the other was a blowout where he only logged 27 minutes. I'll take my chances that neither happens again and that he goes over tonight.
Karl Anthony Towns OVER 21.5 Points
Towns faces a tough matchup tonight against the Bucks where in the previous matchup he only logged 19 points. But I like him to go over his points line for a few reasons.
The first is that he has had success with this total during the season. In February, his scoring is down — still at 20.7 points per game — but he has still gone over in three out of the seven games. And in the games he has gone under, they have been either outlier shooting nights or blowouts. Also, when you look at January, Towns averaged 25.6 points per game and had a streak of going over this line in seven straight games (he was over in 13 out of 17 games in January).
The second reason is that he has still been able to score without his best stretch from three. For the season he is averaging 43.7% from beyond the arc but in this past month he is shooting 40.5%, and that is with three straight games of just one three-pointer made. If he can have a good shooting night tonight, which I believe he will, this line will be easy.
Brook Lopez OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
From an odds perspective, it is simply more likely that Lopez goes over his PRA's line, and it is not even close.
For the season, he has gone over 18.5 PRA's 64% of the time. That includes 15 of the last 20 games, eight of the last 10 games, and in the only previous matchup against the Timberwolves this season. I'll take my chances.
