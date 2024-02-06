Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bulls vs Timberwolves: Target Nikola Vucevic's scoring
The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Chicago to play the Bulls for the first time this season. The Timberwolves stand at 35-15 while the Bulls hold a record of 23-27.
The Timberwolves are 6-4 in their last 10 games and the Bulls, who have been without Zach Lavine since the middle of January, now must play the rest of the season without him after he was ruled out for the year this past Saturday.
Can the Timberwolves put together a string of wins like they did earlier this season? Or will the Bulls, behind Coby White and DeMar DeRozan, be able to grab a win at home?
Best Prop Bets for Bulls vs Timberwolves
- Alex Caruso UNDER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Mike Conley UNDER 10.5 Points
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 15.5 Points
Alex Caruso OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Recent trends show Caruso unable to hit his PRA's line of 18.5. Over the last five games he has gone under four times and in the last 10 games, he has gone under seven. He is under 18.5 PRA's 49% of the time for the season.
With Coby White, who is probable to play tonight, hogging the shot attempts in the backcourt (outside of DeMar DeRozan), it seems unlikely Caruso can make up the ground in the scoring department. And despite making 2.3 threes per game over his last 10 games, his volume shooting days are few and far between. He only has double-digit shot attempts in two of the past 11 games.
Pair that with going against the frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns, there will not be many extra rebounds to fall his way.
Mike Conley UNDER 10.5 Points
Conly missed a couple games last month and returned to the Timberwolves starting lineup on Jan. 31. In the three games he has played since coming back, Conley has scored a total of just 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting.
He was a facilitator prior to his injury and that appears to be his main, and only role for the Timberwolves as of late. And with Caruso defending him out on the perimeter, there will not be much opportunity for scoring.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 15.5 Points
Vucevic has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five games and is averaging 17.1 points per game this year.
Vucevic has also shown to be aggressive against Gobert. In the last four meetings, he is averaging 16.7 shot attempts per game. I like the 15.5 points line if I can count on Vucevic to put up 16 shots.
For the season, there have been 16 centers to attempt more than 10 shots from the field against the Timberwolves and 13 of them scored at least 16 points.
