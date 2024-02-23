Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs 76ers: Look for Donovan Mitchell to deliver on scoring
The Cleveland Cavaliers go on the road to Philadelphia to play the 76ers in their third matchup of the regular season. The Cavaliers and 76ers both were handed losses last night and will try to bounce back tonight.
Things I am looking at tonight: Will Donovan Mitchell continue to smash his scoring and PRA's line consistently? And will the 76ers be able to grab any rebounds against the duo that is Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley?
Best Prop Bets for Cavs vs 76ers
- Donovon Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points
- Paul Reed UNDER 8.5 Rebounds
- Tyrese Maxey UNDER 5.5 First Quarter Points
Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points
A solid play has been Mitchell's over on PRA's but tonight I am zoning in on his points. Over his last 10 games, he is averaging 30.9 points per game with near 50/40/90 splits (52/42.2/88.9)
He hit the over in the last matchup against the 76ers (36 points) and has gone over in eight of the last 11 games. For the season he is averaging 28.4 points per game and if he can get over the illness he is dealing with then he will be able to cash in once again.
He also did not play last night against Orlando so he should be well rested for tonight if he does give it a go.
Paul Reed UNDER 8.5 Rebounds
With Joel Embid out for an extended period of time, the Sixers are looking up and down the roster for anybody who can make up the lost production. And while it remains to be seen who steps up, it is clear Reed won't be able to do it, or at least do it alone.
During the season, he has gone under this 8.5 rebound line in 87% of games. Now with Embid out he naturally saw an uptick but it is not anywhere near the point where I would consider staying away from this prop.
Over the last 20 games he has gone under 15 times, in the last 10 games he has gone under seven times, and he is averaging 5.7 rebounds in the games in his career with Embid out.
Tyrese Maxey UNDER 5.5 First Quarter Points
A lot of the time first-quarter points props can be exaggerated. For the season, Maxey is only averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter but his line remains a full point higher (obviously with the target being six points for the over).
And when you look at his shooting percentages, the first quarter has been a struggle for him. He is shooting just 38.8% from the field and 26.7% from three during that time. I like him to go under, even with the extra workload that has been put on his shoulders as of late.
