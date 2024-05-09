Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2 (Derrick White Stays Hot for Boston)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but with Boston set as a massive favorite in Game 2, I’m looking to shake some things up in the prop market.
Outside of Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs struggled mightily in Game 1, and there is a way to fade one of their better players in this matchup.
Plus, can Derrick White stay hot for Boston? Based on his current points prop, he may be a little undervalued on offense.
Let’s break down the top props for Cavs-Celtics Game 2:
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Derrick White OVER 17.5 Points
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Darius Garland UNDER 15.5 Points
Derrick White OVER 17.5 Points
Derrick White has scored 20 or more points in four of his six games this postseason, including 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in Game 1 of this series.
With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) out of the lineup, there are more shots to go around in this Boston offense and White is taking advantage.
The veteran guard has made four or more shots from 3 in four of his six postseason games, and he’s taken 13 or more shots in four straight contests. That gives him a terrific floor against the Cavs, and it’s hard to fade White at 17.5 points when he’s averaging 22.8 per game in the playoffs.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
There isn’t much more that Donovan Mitchell can do, but the Cavs simply aren’t giving him enough help.
In Game 1, Mitchell scored 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting, knocking down four of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc.
So far this postseason, Mitchell has made three or more 3-pointers in just three of his eight games, but his attempts haven’t wavered. He’s averaging 7.9 attempts from 3 per game despite shooting below 30 percent.
I expect him to see some positive regression here since he shot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season. If Mitchell keeps pushing double-digit shot attempts from 3, he’s hard to ignore in this prop.
Darius Garland UNDER 15.5 Points
Cavs guard Darius Garland has been awful this postseason, averaging 14.8 points per game and failing to clear 15.5 points in six of his eight contests.
Garland was held to just 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting in Game 1, and he’s facing two of the best defensive guards in the NBA in Jrue Holiday and White in this series.
After Garland struggled against Orlando outside of Games 5 and 6, I can’t trust him as a scorer against the No. 2 defense in the NBA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
