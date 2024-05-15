Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 5 (Boston Starts Fast)
The top-seeded Boston Celtics look to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit TD Garden. Cleveland, playing without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in Game 4, couldn’t keep up with Boston in a 109-102 defeat.
As of Wednesday morning, Mitchell is carrying a questionable tag into tonight’s matchup. Can the Cavaliers extend the series and their season? Here are some prop bets to consider for Game 5.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- Jaylen Brown UNDER 2.5 Made 3-pointers
- Darius Garland OVER 19.5 Points
- Boston 1st-Quarter Team Total OVER 28.5 Points
Jaylen Brown UNDER 2.5 Made 3-pointers (-164 FanDuel)
Cleveland ranks just No. 17 defending 3-point shots this season, but have limited Boston’s success from beyond the arc in each of the last three games of the series. Boston is just 33-of-101 (32.7%) in those contests and Brown is 4-of-12 from distance during that stretch.
After missing all six of his 3-point attempts in Game 2, Brown has only attempted three triples in each of the last two games and has gone under this number in six of his last seven games.
Darius Garland OVER 19.5 points (-111 FanDuel)
No one benefited more from Mitchell’s absence than Garland, who shot a season-high 27 times and finished with 30 points. Garland was far from efficient, going 12-of-27 from the field and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc, but the shooting volume was high enough for him to go over this posted point total for the third time in the last seven playoff games.
Cleveland is No. 11 in the NBA in 3-pointers attempted per game and they’ll need a performance from downtown like they had in Game 2 (13-of-28) in order to pull off another road upset and extend the series. Garland will be at the forefront of that having made 11 triples in the series.
Boston 1st-Quarter Team Total OVER 28.5 Points (-108 FanDuel)
Overall, Boston’s offensive struggles (12-of-32 from 3-point range) allowed a shorthanded Cleveland squad to hang around in Game 4.
Still, the Celtics were able to sprint out of the gates in a high-scoring first-quarter with a 37-30 lead. Boston is No. 1 in the NBA in first-quarter scoring at 31.5 points per game and have averaged 32.7 in the opening stanza during this series. Look for the Celtics to start hot again as they return to their home court to close out this series.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.