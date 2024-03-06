Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs Hawks: Look for Jarrett Allen to control the glass
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks play tonight for the fourth and final time this season. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back and will be without their main stars: Donovan Mitchell for the Cavaliers and Trae Young for the Hawks.
But there is still plenty to like without those guys in the lineup tonight and I am looking for certain players to step up. Darius Garland will get more opportunities, but can he convert? And Clint Capela has a player prop that should be money but can we trust him after his lackluster February?
Best Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs Hawks
- Darius Garland UNDER 23.5 Points
- Jarrett Allen OVER 12.5 Rebounds
- Clint Capela OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds
Darius Garland UNDER 23.5 Points
With Mitchell out tonight, Garland, who is averaging 18.3 points per game, will have an increase in workload. And in the past with Mitchell out of the lineup, Garland has performed well. In the last 20 games without him, Garland is averaging 24.8 points per game.
But over the last three games in which Mitchell has been out, Garland has gone over just once and is averaging 21.3 points per game, with the only time he went over being against the Hawks.
And coming off a back-to-back, and a major comeback win against the Celtics, tonight could be a bit of a letdown for the Cavaliers and Garland.
Jarrett Allen OVER 12.5 Rebounds
Allen's prop relies on the status of an injured teammate as well. With Evan Mobley doubtful to play tonight, it should be the Jarrett Allen show down low.
With Mobley out earlier this year, Allen went on a tear in the rebound category with a stretch of 17, 14 19, 24, 30, 16, and 17 boards. It was heaven for bettors who took the over on this prop and I think the glory days will return tonight.
Clint Capela OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds
On the other side, Capela may also benefit from the absence of Mobley. And with Young sidelined until April, a slight uptick in scoring on a given night isn't out of the question either.
Capela has hit the over on his PR's line in the last two games with 13 points and nine rebounds against the Knicks and 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Nets. Throughout this season, he goes over on a 60% clip and recently he has played more minutes.
Since coming back from injury at the end of February, Capela eased back in with limited production. But I think the last couple of games are more of an indicator of things to come, so I will take the over.
