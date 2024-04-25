Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 3
By Reed Wallach
The Magic face a must-win scenario at home against the Cavaliers, down 0-2 in the series.
Orlando is a small home favorite with an expected low-scoring game with a total below 200. How will the likely game script, and potential adjustments, impact the player prop market? I’m eyeing Cavaliers starting big man Evan Mobley and a pair of Magic role players in Mo Wagner and Jalen Suggs.
Best Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds
- Mo Wagner OVER 14.5 Points + Rebounds
- Jalen Suggs UNDER 12.5 Points
Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Mobley has played fantastic defense through two games and has been in on plenty of rebounds, posting more than 15 rebound chances against the Magic’s top-ranked rebounding percentage team.
While it seems like the Magic may be able to win back the rebounding battle, the team’s poor offense, bottom 10 in the league in points per 100 possessions during the season, will lead to plenty of rebound opportunities.
With Mobley and fellow big man Jarrett Allen proving to be a dominant duo in this series, I expect Mobley to continue his strong work on the glass. He had 11 rebounds in Game 1 and seven in Game 2.
Mo Wagner OVER 14.5 Points + Rebounds
Wagner has been one of the lone reliable players for the Magic so far this series, seeing his minutes go up from 13 in Game 1 to 21 in Game 2, and he has produced in both.
Wagner had 10 points and five rebounds in Game 1 off the bench, and kept it up with more minutes in Game 2, scoring 12 points and six rebounds.
This number is in line with his season-long average of 10 points and four rebounds, but I believe we see head coach Jamahl Mosley turn to the big man for more minutes and a boost off the bench.
Jalen Suggs UNDER 12.5 Points
Suggs suffered a knee sprain in the first half of Game 2, but returned and finished the game.
While he’ll be relied upon to gut it out and check Donovan Mitchell, I don’t see him playing a role on offense. He tallied 13 points in Game 1 in 33 minutes, but needed to get up 16 field goal attempts to do so. In Game 2, he still logged 29 minutes, but only took five shots and scored nine points.
I think that’s more indicative of Suggs' usage on offense, and I’ll fade him in Game 2.
