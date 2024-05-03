Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6 (Fade Franz Wagner with THIS player prop)
By Reed Wallach
The Magic and Cavaliers meet in Game 6 on Friday night in a closeout game for the Cavs in hopes of getting to the second round.
However, Orlando won both games at home by double digits, can the team do it again? I'm targeting a handful of unders in Game 6 for some key players that have factors going against them in this matchup, with supporting evidence from a majority of this series.
Franz Wagner's three-point prowess as well as Evan Mobley and Darius Garland's usage are pressure points in this game, keep reading to find out why I'm fading them.
Best Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6
- Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 Threes Made
- Evan Mobley UNDER 9.5 Rebounds
- Darius Garland UNDER 6.5 Assists
Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 Threes Made
Wagner has gone over this number in three of four games, but overall he's been a sub-par three-point shooter. He shot 33% from beyond the arc in the regular season, the same mark this series, but has taken nearly one more attempt per game from distance.
I believe that given the stakes in this game, and the likely drop in tempo, we see this game played in the half court and Wagner takes fewer three-point shots as the Magic hunt for the highest quality shot.
I believe we see a drop in the three-point rate from the wing (he's at about five per game this series) and I think it's more likely than this price that he stays under the total.
Evan Mobley UNDER 9.5 Rebounds
Jarrett Allen was a late scratch from this one, and Mobley stepped in nicely as the long big man, grabbing 13 rebounds, including putting up an extremely potent rim defense. However, I believe this number is overcompensating with Allen possibly back in the lineup in Game 6.
Mobley went over in only one of the other four games and averaged 15 rebound chances per game while Allen was active, grabbing only about seven per game.
In my opinion, this number is shaded too high based on a unique situation. If Allen plays, even in a limited capacity, I fancy this under.
Darius Garland UNDER 6.5 Assists
Garland continues to give some of his regular season usage as a facilitator to Donovan Mitchell as the intensity climbs in this series.
The Cavs guard has gone from 12 potential assists per game in the regular season to less than 11. A subtle drop, but notable nonetheless. Further, he is averaging fewer than six assists per game and hasn't gone over this mark since Game 1.
In a game that has a low total, assists won't be easy to come by, and I believe Garland is used more as a shot-maker rather than a shot-taker as Mitchell continues to struggle to shoot from the perimeter this series (about 23% from beyond the arc).
