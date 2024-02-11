Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs Heat: Jaylen Brown will continue offensive prowess
The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat today for the third time this season. The Celtics have won both matchups with the last victory coming by a margin of 33 points.
Both teams have won four of their last five games and the Celtics are winners of three straight. Jimmy Butler is questionable to play today due to personal reasons so that will be something to keep an eye on.
Today's matchup looks to be a battle of two teams on a roll so will Jaylen Brown and the Celtics be able to hold off the Heat? Or will Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings?
Best Prop Bets for Celtics vs Heat
- Jrue Holiday OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 Points and Assists
- Tyler Herro OVER 17.5 Points
Jrue Holiday OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Holiday has been crushing this PRA's line all year and recent trends show this to be a solid time to take the over. In the past 10 games he has hit this mark seven times and in the past five games he has hit it four times.
For the season, Holiday has an over rate of 57% and averages 23.9 PRA's per game. In the previous two games against the Heat, he went over both times with 34 and 27 PA's respectively.
Jaylen Brown OVER 22.5 Points and Assists
Brown can be a tough player to project and he is on a lot of bettors 'no bet lists'. But today the Heat, who usually focus on containing Jayson Tatum, will see Brown in full force tonight.
In the previous seven matchups against the Heat, Brown has gone over this line in all seven games. He has tallied 23, 28, 42, 31, 31, 34 and 31 PA's respectively.
Of the past 47 games, Brown has logged 20 or more PA's in 37 of them. In the last 19 games with 30 or more minutes, he has gotten at least 21 PA's in 17 of them.
I think it will be more of the same today against the Heat.
Tyler Herro OVER 17.5 Points
Herro has been scoring the ball well as of late so this line caught my attention, especially against a Celtics team which he has had success against.
In the previous two matchups against the Celtics this season, Herro is averaging 23.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. For the season he is averaging 20.9 points per game and has gone over 17.5 points in 66% of games this year.
Over his last 10 games Herro is averaging 3.1 three-pointers made and with Butler potentially being out that could mean more opportunites for him against the Celtics.
