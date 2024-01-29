Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs Cavaliers (Bet Jarrett Allen Rebound Streak)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Los Angeles Clippers-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in the NBA on Monday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers as they try for their seventh-consecutive win tonight. The Cavs are 15-8 at home and the Clippers are 11-10 on the road.
Also tonight, Jarrett Allen looks to keep a streak alive. Will Donovan Mitchell continue his success from beyond the arc? And can Paul George grab enough rebounds to hit the over?
We'll see, starting at 7:00 p.m EST tonight. Here are some of the best prop bets for Monday's matchup:
Clippers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 Three-pointers MADE
- Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds
Jarrett Allen has cashed this line in 14 straight games. And in 11 of those games he has 12 or more boards.
With the possibility of Evan Mobley coming back, there may be some concern but he should be on a minutes restriction if he does return. And on the other side, Ivica Zubac is still out with a calf injury and won't play tonight.
And with the rate that Allen is pulling down rebounds, this play seems safe enough to bank on a 15th straight occurence.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Donovan Mitchell has had plenty of success as of late from the 3-point line. Over the past month, he has hit this line seven times (out of 11 games).
And in two of those seven games, he made five more 3-pointers, showing this line to be attainable. He is also giving himself plenty of opportunities to hit this mark. On average, Mitchell attempts 8.4 shots from deep per game. That, paired with his 41.8% shooting mark from long range, allows him to routinely hit this.
Mitchell is probable with right groin soreness but it does seem like he will still suit up tonight. This line could also be available at 2.5 in some places.
Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Paul George is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game this season and during the month of January he is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
There is not a month during the season where he averaged less than 4.5 rebounds per game and he has hit this mark in eight of the last 13 games. For the entire season, George has cashed this line 59.5% of the time (25 out of 42 games).
And similiarly to Allen's rebounding line, with Zubac out, there will be more chances to chase down an extra rebound.
