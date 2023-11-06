Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs. Knicks (Trust Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the New York Knicks-Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Monday, Nov. 6.
By Peter Dewey
James Harden is set to make his Los Angeles Clippers season debut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.
There are several ways to bet on this game, but with Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Jalen Brunson, and others in action, why not consider some player props for some of the stars?
That’s my favorite way to bet on the NBA, and I have three plays that I’m eyeing for this matchup. Harden will be a tough player to judge in the prop market until we see his role with the team, so he may be someone to avoid on Monday night.
Here are my three favorite props for this matchup:
Clippers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Jalen Brunson OVER 24.5 Points
- Mitchell Robinson OVER 9.5 Rebounds
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Jalen Brunson OVER 24.5 Points
Brunson is coming off one of the best games of his career, scoring 45 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Even if RJ Barrett (questionable) returns for this game, I think the Knicks lean heavily on Brunson because Julius Randle is shooting just 27.1 percent from the field this season.
Brunson has already scored 25+ points twice this season, averaging 24.7 points per game.
Mitchell Robinson OVER 9.5 Rebounds
I love this prop for Mitchell Robinson against a Clippers team that is 12th in rebounding percentage and 15th in defensive rebounding percentage.
Robinson is a monster on the offensive glass, averaging six offensive rebounds per game, and he’s put up double-digit boards in four of his six games this season.
The Knicks center is averaging 12.0 rebounds per game and went for 15 and 16 boards in his last two contests.
Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
The Knicks are allowing 12.5 3-pointers made per game this season, and Leonard has been hot from beyond the arc for the Clips.
In five games this season, Kawhi has made at least three shots from deep in four of them – shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Leonard has also taken the 3-ball at a high clip, shooting at least five in every game he’s cleared this prop. He’s also posted two games with double-digit 3-point attempts.
At even money, Leonard is a solid bet to go OVER this number on Monday.
