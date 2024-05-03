Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6 (Mavs Frontcourt Presents Player Prop Value)
By Reed Wallach
The Mavericks look to close out the Clippers at home in Game 6 on Friday night.
The Dallas frontcourt has been very effective in this series, but it's been the emergence of Dereck Lively II, and the fading minutes of Daniel Gafford. How can we profit off of both players in the player prop market? What about the Clippers, who are looking for answers from the bench? I'm eyeing Norman Powell's points prop in Game 6.
Here's my three favorite player props for Friday night:
Best Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6
- Dereck Lively II OVER 5.5 Rebounds
- Daniel Gafford UNER 8.5 Points + Rebounds
- Norman Powell OVER 12.5 Points
Dereck Lively II OVER 5.5 Rebounds
Lively has seen his minutes tick up throughout the series, reaching a high point of 25 minutes in Game 5 despite dealing with some foul trouble.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has opted for the rookie big man who is more adept at defending the pick-and-roll than the likes of Daniel Gafford or Maxi Kleber and it paid dividends as he is averaging nearly nine points and six rebounds this series.
Lively was dominant and active in Game 5, grabbing seven rebounds on 17 rebound chances in those 25 minutes. With increasing minutes, I expect the Duke product to go over this prop yet again, which he has in three of five games despite averaging less than 20 minutes.
Daniel Gafford UNER 8.5 Points + Rebounds
Gafford got to eight points in Game 5, but it wasn't repeatable. He made two of four field goal attempts and four of six free throw attempts in just 19 minutes.
The former Wizards' big man has been passed over as the series has gone on in favor of Lively, who provides a better matchup for this particular series.
I don't see him getting as many free throw attempts in this game, and his non-role as a passer (he has three assists in five games) so I'm willing to add the assists to pump up this prop by one.
Norman Powell OVER 12.5 Points
The Clippers' backs are against the wall, and the team is running out of options to put around Paul George and James Harden as Russell Westbrook has been rendered useless, Terance Mann is hurt and Amir Coffey is ineffective.
Norman Powell is the most reliable bench player and a potent offensive threat. He had an uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting game in Game 5, making only one of six attempts from beyond the arc, but still had 14 points in 24 minutes.
With possibly more minutes, Powell should continue to go over this number. He has only done it in one other game but is shooting 42% from three-point range this series, and his scoring punch is going to be necessary for the Clippers to compete.
I'll trust Powell to earn more minutes and to get a fair share of looks to go over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.