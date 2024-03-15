Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs Pelicans: Look for Paul George to continue offensive success
The Los Angeles Clippers will play the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth and final time this season. The Pelicans lead the season series two games to one and if the season ended today this would be the 4-5 matchup in the Western Conference.
And for the player prop market, there is a lot to like, and with these teams having played three times already this year, there is a lot of data to play behind.
With that, I have honed in on some rebound props for Pelicans players and will be looking for Paul George to continue his success against New Orleans.
Best Prop Bets for Clippers vs Pelicans
- Jonas Valanciunas OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- Paul George OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds
- CJ McCollum OVER 3.5 Rebounds
Jonas Valanciunas OVER 7.5 Rebounds
Valanciunas has gone over 7.5 boards in eight of the last 10 games and 14 of the last 20 games. For the season he has gone over 69% of the time (45/65).
He has also exceeded 8.5 rebounds in eight of his last 10 games at home (he is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game).
Against the Clippers this season, he has hit the over two out of three games, and in the one game where he went under he only played 11 minutes because he left the game in the second quarter with an injury.
Paul George OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds
In Paul George I trust. Over the last five games he has gone over four times and against the Pelicans this season he has logged 42, 31, and 8 PRs.
In the game, he had 8 PR's he missed the first nine shots of the game. I don't foresee that happening and skewing his overall scoring output tonight.
CJ McCollum OVER 3.5 Rebounds
McCollum has failed to exceed 19.5 PRs in four of his last five games (16.4 PRs) but he continues to hit the over on his rebounding prop.
He has gone over in four of his last five games, in seven of his last 10 games, and in 14 of his last 20 games.
He has also had success with this prop in head-to-head games vs. the Clippers. In the last five games against the Clippers, McCollum logged 5, 8, 1, 6, and 7 rebounds. The six and seven rebound performances came this season.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
