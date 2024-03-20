Best NBA Prop Bets Today for 76ers vs Suns: Look For Tyrese Maxey To Lead In Scoring
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for 76ers vs Suns: Look For Tyrese Maxey To Lead In Scoring, Jusuf Nurkic over in first quarter boards.
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Pheonix Suns in a cross-conference matchup for the second and final time this season.
The 76ers won the last game 112-100 but that was back in November with Joel Embid and things have changed a lot since.
Tonight, with a plethora of players listed as game-time decisions, I am looking to target the stars and focus on the trends that have been cashing out for us lately.
Best Prop Bets for 76ers vs Suns
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points
- Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 First Quarter Rebounds
Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points
Maxey has been a guy that I have personally stayed away from, especially since the injury to Joel Embid, but lately things have changed.
In his last three games he has logged exactly 30 points in each contest and has attempted 23, 20, and 24 field goals during that stretch. So with three straight games of going over, two including matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, it was time to change my thought process.
So here is my reasoning: If a guy that is the main scoring option by a mile plays close to 40 minutes, approaches 25 shots per game, and is in a competitive game, he will have a more-than-good chance of getting to 28 points.
Also, of the 19 players who have attempted 20-plus shots against the Suns, 17 have scored at least 28 points. Look for Maxey to make that 18 of 20.
Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 First Quarter Rebounds
I recommended this play last time and there is no reason to stop now. In the last 10 games, Nurkic has hauled in at least four boards in the opening quarter nine times (averaging 5.5 first quarter rebounds).
With Joel Embid and Robert Covington still out tonight, and Tobias Harris being listed as a game time decision, there won't be much in between Nurkic and the glass.
Not to mention the Suns are 20th in rebounds allowed per game (44.4) so it should be another dominant rebounding performance from Nurkic (averaging 11 rebounds per game).
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
